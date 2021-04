A beautiful, bright day in San Francisco , which can be rare since we're known as the city of fog, led me to a place that I've only seen on postcards and Instagram photos. The Palace of Fine Arts is a must see for everyone. The moment I stepped foot at the entrance, I felt the history within this magnificent architectural palace. The pillars are a reminder of Greece and Rome and when you walk further, you'll find yourself under the dome, also known as the rotunda and I have to say, it's absolutely gigantic! I couldn't believe it! There were detailed carvings and statues of angels around the dome looking down into it. The rotunda is set in the middle between two sets of pillars and the front is surrounded be a man made green pond with a water fountain and swans peacefully flowing through the pond. Benches are set near the green grass for people to sit back relax and enjoy the view. I sat on the grass with a few friends to admire the architecture that was right in front of me. It's a great place to take a stroll, read a book, picnic with friends, or even meditate. If only I had a puppy, my day would have been complete. And just a few feet away is Baker Beach where you can get a great view of the Golden Gate Bridge. But for now, this is my favorite spot.