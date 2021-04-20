Palace of Fine Arts
3601 Lyon St, San Francisco, CA 94123, USA
| +1 415-376-1704
Photo by Nikhilesh Haval/age fotostock
Palace of Fine ArtsStanding out in San Francisco's Marina District, this historic landmark is a leftover from the 1915 Pan-Pacific International Expo and was designed by Bernard R. Maybeck, a student of the École des Beaux-Arts. His vision was to give the impression of ancient Roman ruins. When the fair concluded, the Palace of Fine Arts proved too beautiful to raze. Maybeck had intended the Palace to fall into ruins (in keeping with his original vision), and it did for years. It was used as a storage depot after World War II and as a warehouse for the Parks Department. In the late 1950s, a local city official led an effort to face-lift the building. The Palace of Fine Arts was rebuilt and is now enjoyed by visitors who walk beneath the towering colonnade and the grand rotunda.
More Recommendations
almost 7 years ago
The Palace of Fine Arts
The Palace of Fine Arts is another hidden gem that many visitors might not know of in San Francisco. I was awestruck by this magnificent building and garden.
almost 7 years ago
The Palace of the Arts
Another angle of the Palace.
almost 7 years ago
Palace of Fine Arts, Marina and Crissy field
For a romantic travel back in time head to the Palace of Fine Arts. Might get a sense of mystery and antique. Combine the visit with a walk through the Marina district and Crissy field.
over 6 years ago
A picture perfect walk
Not far from the marina is the historic landmark Palace of Fine Arts. It was originally built for the 1915 Expo and is a beautiful piece of architecture to see. It hosts exhibits, concerts and other events and is a popular spot for wedding photography. It is in fact a lovely spot for a leisurely walk.
almost 7 years ago
Architecture At Its Finest
A beautiful, bright day in San Francisco, which can be rare since we're known as the city of fog, led me to a place that I've only seen on postcards and Instagram photos. The Palace of Fine Arts is a must see for everyone. The moment I stepped foot at the entrance, I felt the history within this magnificent architectural palace. The pillars are a reminder of Greece and Rome and when you walk further, you'll find yourself under the dome, also known as the rotunda and I have to say, it's absolutely gigantic! I couldn't believe it! There were detailed carvings and statues of angels around the dome looking down into it. The rotunda is set in the middle between two sets of pillars and the front is surrounded be a man made green pond with a water fountain and swans peacefully flowing through the pond. Benches are set near the green grass for people to sit back relax and enjoy the view. I sat on the grass with a few friends to admire the architecture that was right in front of me. It's a great place to take a stroll, read a book, picnic with friends, or even meditate. If only I had a puppy, my day would have been complete. And just a few feet away is Baker Beach where you can get a great view of the Golden Gate Bridge. But for now, this is my favorite spot.
almost 7 years ago
Chihuly Exhibit At The Palace Of Fine Arts, San Francisco
Wonderful art glass in great setting
almost 7 years ago
Marina District Visual Delights
The amount of residential beauty amassed by the streets of Marina District in San Francisco is simply stunning. Spend some time with the official Palace, then take your time to stroll the surrounding streets and give in at every impulse to stop and stare. Almost every house deserves an admiring eye and a detail oriented, warm out of town heart. You can start where Baker Street meets Bay Street, where this photo is taken, or you can start where you feel inclined to. Leisure is the law and first come first enchanted the ruling principle.