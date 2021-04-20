Pacific Ocean and Beaches

Weekend Trip to Los Angeles

Los Angeles is a perfect weekend getaway for couples. Here are some travel tips for a great trip: Paradise Cove in Malibu for lunch and stay for the great beach club Hike in Solstice Canyon – amazing views of the Pacific Ocean Drive the Malibu Coast on Highway 1 – make a day of it and enjoy a whole new view of California Eat in Thai Town Shop at the Farmers Market and The Grove. Catch the Beverly Hills Trolley Tour to see some famous landmarks and homes. Sunset Strip for nightclubs and sidewalks full of party people. Griffith Observatory Hollywood Sign Hike in Griffith Park. See music at the Greek Theatre in Griffith Park or the Hollywood Bowl . Grauman’s Chinese Theatre – see the handprints of the stars. Hollywood Walk of Fame Venice Beach where you will find out that anything goes here so don’t be alarmed in the sights you will see. Eat at The Sidewalk Cafe on the Venice Beach boardwalk for the best people watching and great fish tacos. Ride bikes along the boardwalk or learn how to surf (or watch the surfers). Walk along the wide open beaches. Santa Monica Pier and Pacific Park is fun to take a ride on the ferris wheel and share a funnel cake. Santa Monica beach is very beautiful. Take a sunset walk through Palisades Park . Third Street Promenade is a fun street to walk down and enjoy the shops and cafes. Ride bikes along the South Bay Bicycle Trail . Hike in the Santa Monica Mountains. Enjoy your Weekend Trip to Los Angeles!