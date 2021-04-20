Where are you going?
One&Only Royal Mirage

King Salman Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud St - Dubai - United Arab Emirates
Website
| +971 4 399 9999
One&Only Royal Mirage

One&Only Royal Mirage, the calmest and most elegant of Dubai’s mainland beach resorts, consists of three Arabian-styled palace hotels set amid a lush, 65-acre palm garden fronted by a three-quarter-mile white-sand beach. The Palace, the oldest and largest hotel, still has the feeling of an intimate escape despite the past decade’s frenetic high-rise construction along the coastal highway. The Arabian Court draws local couples and, in winter, sheikhs who take trained falcons to tea in the lobby. The most exclusive joint, the Residence, is closest to the spa where guests indulge in massage-themed vacations. All rooms share a French-Moroccan decor and courteous staff who continually offer fruit skewers, cold towels, and drinks around four of the U.A.E's most beautiful outdoor pools.
By Susan Hack , AFAR Contributor

