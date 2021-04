Kohantei Japanese Wagyu Restaurant

Kaiseki, a traditional style of Japanese dining, presents a balanced and creative multi-course meal. This tradition has arrived in Dubai at Kohantei, the restaurant at the Dubai Opera House. The intimate culinary experience begins when you’re invited to take off your shoes to enter one of the three private dining rooms (each seats only up to four people). As the courses are served, you are encouraged to eat slowly and taste each bite mindfully. The task is not hard because the food is carefully prepared and the atmosphere is serene. Guests take their time, enjoy a calm conversation, and remain present in the moment. Not surprisingly, the experience is popular: Make sure to book well in advance.