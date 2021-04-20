Jumeirah Beach Hotel
Jumeirah St - Dubai - United Arab Emirates
| +971 4 348 0000
Photo courtesy of Jumeirah Beach Hotel
Jumeirah Beach HotelOpened in 1997, Jumeirah Beach Hotel is one of Dubai’s first modern resorts. The broad, wave-shaped tower sits next to a white-sand beach with a full flight of water sports, and it gets year-round traffic including many sun-seeking Russian package tourists and British families. Despite a capacity of more than 1,200 guests, the hotel has enough pools and restaurants to absorb the crowds. The guest rooms are still some of Dubai’s largest (that’s saying a lot), and the hotel is a convenient 20-minute taxi or free shuttle ride to the Gold Souk on Dubai Creek, or to the Mall of the Emirates, site of Dubai’s famous indoor ski slope. Kids will want to maximize their time at the Wild Wadi water park just up the beach, where Jumeirah Beach Hotel guests enjoy free entrance. Couples migrate to the 24th-floor Uptown Bar patio for cocktails and breezy views of the Persian Gulf and the lights of Dubai’s iconic skyscrapers, including the Burj al Arab and Burj Khalifa.
almost 7 years ago
Sunday Brunch Dubai Style
Child-like-joy -- Surrounded by all the food and drink you can politely shovel in your mouth in four hours. Your heart beats faster, your eyes go wide, and then you notice this isn't just food, this is the highest quality most luxurious of all foods in the world. In the entire WORLD of food tastefully displayed in staggering amounts that never go bellow half full. "Died and gone to heaven" this food experience is what my personal heaven would be compiled of, if I could magically never be full and not gain a pound. There are several hotel brunches, but the Jumeirah Beach Hotel's Friday brunch from 12:30 to 4pm is known as the "best" and I don't doubt it though I haven't had them all. I know that in Dubai Sunday is a working day and that Friday and Saturday are the typical days off, Friday is the perfect day for drinking and eating the day away. Friday Brunch is extremely popular with local expatriates celebrating special occasions and hosting visiting family and friends. Contact the Jumeirah Beach Hotel direct for reservations.