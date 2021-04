Dubai Desert Conservation Reserve

Falconry is famously the “sport of kings” in the Emirates. For centuries the birds have been trained to hunt rabbits and houbara, a large bird that is part of the bustard family. Falconry’s social significance, however, goes far beyond being a sport and a source of food. Traditionally the emirs would use falconry expeditions as a way to maintain contact with the more remote corners of the emirates, spending their days hunting and then meeting with village leaders around a campfire by night. Today, falconry displays introduce travelers to Dubai to this age-old tradition and explain the art of training these birds of prey while, just as with the emirs of old, taking you to corners of Dubai far from the bustling city.