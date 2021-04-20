Dubai Desert Conservation Reserve
For Guardians of the DunesThe Arabian oryx was hunted to extinction on the Arabian Peninsula by the mid-1970s, but became the first animal species upgraded from Extinct in the Wild to Vulnerable by the IUCN index when conservation efforts bolstered wild population numbers to over 1,000 by the early 2010s. Today you'll see oryx all over the Dubai Desert Conservation Reserve, as well as the Arabian Wildlife Park on Sir Bani Yas Island, standing as a testament to humankind's ability to reverse the ecological damage we've done to parts of the natural world.
Flash traveled to Dubai with Goway Travel, the global leader in tailor-made experiences to Dubai, and has been curating experience-driven expeditions to the world's most remarkable destinations since 1970. Goway can arrange custom trips to Dubai, the Arabian Desert, nearby Abu Dhabi, and beyond. www.goway.com
For Shimmering Sand
At first glance the Arabian Desert appears as a lifeless place, full of nothing more than sand and searing sun. But while it is surely no spreading ground for biodiversity, the desert does support life – numerous plant species, animals like the Arabian oryx and gazelles, and even entire populations of nomadic peoples.
Most visitors to Dubai glimpse the outer edges of the desert, though it is possible to take a closer look – Arabian Adventures arranges desert safaris and ecological excursions which are both informative, educational, and thrilling. Pack your camera.
Take Flight
Falconry is famously the “sport of kings” in the Emirates. For centuries the birds have been trained to hunt rabbits and houbara, a large bird that is part of the bustard family. Falconry’s social significance, however, goes far beyond being a sport and a source of food. Traditionally the emirs would use falconry expeditions as a way to maintain contact with the more remote corners of the emirates, spending their days hunting and then meeting with village leaders around a campfire by night. Today, falconry displays introduce travelers to Dubai to this age-old tradition and explain the art of training these birds of prey while, just as with the emirs of old, taking you to corners of Dubai far from the bustling city.