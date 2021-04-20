Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

One&Only The Palm

West Crescent, Palm Jumeirah - Dubai - United Arab Emirates
Website
| +971 4 440 1010
One&Only The Palm Dubai United Arab Emirates
One&Only The Palm Dubai United Arab Emirates
One&Only The Palm Dubai United Arab Emirates
One&Only The Palm Dubai United Arab Emirates
One&Only The Palm Dubai United Arab Emirates
One&Only The Palm Dubai United Arab Emirates
One&Only The Palm Dubai United Arab Emirates
One&Only The Palm Dubai United Arab Emirates
One&Only The Palm Dubai United Arab Emirates
One&Only The Palm Dubai United Arab Emirates
Check Availability >

One&Only The Palm

The first of Dubai’s extravagant palm tree–shaped artificial islands once seemed an expensive marketing gimmick; but One&Only The Palm’s prime position on the tip of the outer breakwater—plus thriving starfish and transplanted mature palm trees—make the beach here feel at once natural and private (albeit with dramatic views of the gleaming cityscape lining the mainland coast). The rooms and suites, some with their own private pools, are grouped in blocks of six or nine within sea-facing, Marrakech-meets-Miami–styled mansions with beige and dark-wood interiors and freestanding bathtubs. There is a Guerlain spa on site, and the hotel's flagship restaurant, Stay, is overseen by Michelin-starred French chef Yannick Alleno.
By Susan Hack , AFAR Contributor

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points