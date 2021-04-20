Ibn Battuta Mall
Financial Centre Road
Photo by Philippe Michel/age fotostock
Ibn Battuta MallIn colloquial Arabic, an avid traveler is jokingly dubbed Ibn Battuta in honor of the medieval globe-trotter by the same name. Battuta set off on a legendary adventure in 1325 that took him from modern-day Morocco all the way to Somalia, China, and Spain. The Ibn Battuta Mall honors this journey with epic architecture divided into several "courts" symbolic of each place he visited. Ready for more? The mall balances its historical themes with hundreds of modern shops—you can even grab a Starbucks coffee or catch a movie in the majestic Chinese court.
More Recommendations
AFAR Local Expert
over 5 years ago
Ibn Battuta Mall
If you've ever wanted to have your Starbucks in a replica of the Shah Mosque of Esfahan, Ibn Battuta is your kind of place. Named after the Muslim version of Marco Polo, Ibn Battuta, I wonder if during all his travels, he could have ever guessed that he'd end up as the name sake on yet another ginormous mall in Dubai.