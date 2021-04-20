Show Your Bling with Arabic Name Plate

In Dubai, the only things that are cheaper than in your countries are gas and gold. Still many people are reluctant to make a purchase when in gold souk, probably because it is (kind of) intimidating to walk into those glittering showrooms with fairly aggressive welcome. Despite, it is really fun and affordable to shop there, and if you have few or even a couple of hundred bucks to spare for your commodity investment (I call it), you can get a pretty decent deal.



My friend and I were very determined to make our own name plate necklaces there, and after checking the prices and design options at few different places, we picked the best store. Design was pretty customizable where we could add few special orders in addition to custom lettering. I placed an order with a standard lettering with frosted surface with sprinkles of 5 tiny diamonds. With an accompanying gold chain, this cost me about $300 - not bad I think.