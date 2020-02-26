Pierchic
6 King Salman Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud St - Dubai - United Arab Emirates
| +971 4 366 8888
Photo courtesy of Pierchic
Pierchic: Seafood with a View
The Madinat Jumeirah hotel's Pierchic restaurant sits at the end of a private pier, facing the famous sail-shaped Burj Al Arab hotel. Redesigned in 2014 with a stunning Swarovski-crystal chandelier over the bar, Pierchic is one of the city’s most romantic dining rooms. For intimate drinks, get a table in the separate bar “pod” over the water. The menu focuses on seafood and manages to be elegant without being fussy. The setting alone makes it worth the trip (and the price) If you want to have dinner, make sure to book well in advance..
AFAR Local Expert
about 1 year ago
Pierchic
Pierchic, long a favorite in Dubai's culinary landscape, can be reached by crossing the wooden pier at Madinat Jumeirah. The restaurant enjoys a breathtaking backdrop of Burj al Arab and the Arabian Gulf. It specializes in Mediterranean cuisine, and is a destination for seafood lovers, and lovers in general—Pierchic has won awards for being a top choice for romantic dinners. When booking, specify a table with a view of the Burj. Inside tip: Go to Friday brunch and save up to several hundred dirhams on a meal to remember.