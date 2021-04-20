Old Town Hot Springs, Mandatory Soak in Steamboat
Old Town Hot Springs is an enormous, bustling, splashing place, a multi-use complex of earth-warmed mineral pools and water slides, where locals meet and visitors to Steamboat Springs should go at least once during your stay. Your entrance fee ($16 adults, $9 children) is for all day, so you can splash around with the kids in the shallow pools by afternoon, then return for a soak in the hotter adults-only pool after they're asleep. Old Town Hot Springs is a non-profit community venture, open from early in the morning (5:30a.m. on weekdays) till 10 p.m. and it is right in the center of downtown, at 136 Lincoln Ave.