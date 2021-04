Beautiful Historic Parktown Mansion

Designed by Herbert Baker, a British architect who did work all over the world but probably best known for his work in South Afica, including the Union Buildings in Pretoria and St. John's College in Joburg (most surprisingly, he worked with Lutyens in designing New Delhi ). Northwards is one of many mansions built in Parktown for the early randlords (entrepeneurs in the mining industry). This one is beautiful and has a stunning view.