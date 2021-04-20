October 11, afternoon: Speaker Session and Lunch, Northwards

While at Northwards, a heritage mansion designed by Herbert Baker, futurist and scenario planner Clem Sunter will offer a fascinating talk about social, economic and political trends in South Africa today. Afterwards, we’ll hear from the exceptionally gifted Bongani Ndodana-Breen, a young operatic composer whose work often focuses on the history and people of Johannesburg and Soweto. Finally, we will have lunch on the property's beautiful grounds with a gorgeous bird's eye view of Joburg.



