Northwards

Forest Town, Johannesburg, 2193, South Africa
October 11, afternoon: Speaker Session and Lunch, Northwards Johannesburg South Africa
Designed by Herbert Baker, a British architect who did work all over the world but probably best known for his work in South Afica, including the Union Buildings in Pretoria and St. John's College in Joburg (most surprisingly, he worked with Lutyens in designing New Delhi). Northwards is one of many mansions built in Parktown for the early randlords (entrepeneurs in the mining industry). This one is beautiful and has a stunning view.
By Greg Sullivan , AFAR Founder

South Africa 2012
October 11, afternoon: Speaker Session and Lunch, Northwards

While at Northwards, a heritage mansion designed by Herbert Baker, futurist and scenario planner Clem Sunter will offer a fascinating talk about social, economic and political trends in South Africa today. Afterwards, we’ll hear from the exceptionally gifted Bongani Ndodana-Breen, a young operatic composer whose work often focuses on the history and people of Johannesburg and Soweto. Finally, we will have lunch on the property's beautiful grounds with a gorgeous bird's eye view of Joburg.

