Northfield, Winnipesaukee River, 154 E Main St, Tilton, NH 03276, USA

The Gorge Walking along the Winnipesaukee River Trail in New Hampshire, I came upon the river gorge. As I looked down at the rushing waters, I could see two kayaks fly by with the two riders laughing and enjoying the rapid ride. I love the outdoors and this trail was a nature trek that was a treat.



There are many sights to enjoy on the trail. (Binoculars are a plus and don't forget your camera). The animals hiding in the trees and bushes are not easy to spot, but patience and stillness are a big help. I spotted a deer. Mink, otters, deer, and moose live deep in these woods. It is the summer home of kingfishers, swallows, song sparrows, and many more birds. Mallards and wood ducks are easily seen alone the river banks and they love to nest in this river. Occasionally, you will spot a bald eagle or an osprey. Hawks can be seen in fall as they prepare to migrate south for the winter. There are 11 species of snakes native to New Hampshire. One, the Timber Rattlesnake is venomous. It is protected by law so leave it alone.



Keep in mind: 1. The more quiet and still you are, the more the likelihood you will see wildlife 2. When you hike it is your responsibility to "hike safe" - go to: hike safe.com



Please remember to bring a plastic bag for any trash you may have and dispose of it in the Help to keep the area clean and beautiful.