New Leaf Restaurant & Bar
1 Margaret Corbin Dr, New York, NY 10040, USA
| +1 212-568-5323
Sun 11am - 7:30pm
Mon 12pm - 3pm
Tue - Thur 12pm - 8pm
Fri 12pm - 9pm
Sat 11am - 9pm
A Secret Oasis That Supports a Greener NYC
New Leaf Restaurant & Bar is an upscale eatery located in NYC's Fort Tryon Park. Perched on one of the highest points in Manhattan, the 67-acre park features pristine views over the Hudson River.
New Leaf is a wonderful dining option if you are visiting the park or its crown jewel, The Cloisters, the world-famous museum devoted to medieval art and architecture. The restaurant is housed in what was formerly a food concession facility from the 1930s. A renovation in 2001 enhanced the natural beauty of the cottage's cobblestone exterior, 18-foot high ceilings and shaded outdoor patio.
The food is fresh, seasonal and modern American cuisine - a top-notch Ceasar salad, plus Maryland crab cakes, hickory bacon wrapped pork tenderloin, ricotta ravioli and more.
The non-profit restaurant benefits the New York Restoration Project - all proceeds support a cleaner, greener New York City. So feel good while eating well!
www.newleafrestaurant.com