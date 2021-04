A Secret Oasis That Supports a Greener NYC

New Leaf Restaurant & Bar is an upscale eatery located in NYC's Fort Tryon Park. Perched on one of the highest points in Manhattan, the 67-acre park features pristine views over the Hudson River.New Leaf is a wonderful dining option if you are visiting the park or its crown jewel, The Cloisters, the world-famous museum devoted to medieval art and architecture. The restaurant is housed in what was formerly a food concession facility from the 1930s. A renovation in 2001 enhanced the natural beauty of the cottage's cobblestone exterior, 18-foot high ceilings and shaded outdoor patio.The food is fresh, seasonal and modern American cuisine - a top-notch Ceasar salad, plus Maryland crab cakes, hickory bacon wrapped pork tenderloin, ricotta ravioli and more.The non-profit restaurant benefits the New York Restoration Project - all proceeds support a cleaner, greener New York City . So feel good while eating well!www.newleafrestaurant.com