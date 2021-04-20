New Hotel Athens Greece Puts The Unique In Boutique

New Hotel is a 79 room, newly remodeled respite only a short walk from Constitution Square (Syntagma Square); the center of Athens. Owner Dakis Joannou commissioned two Brazilian brothers Fernando and Humberto Campana for the design and gave them free reign. Well known for their eco-friendly designs, and with a nod to their cultural heritage, the brothers have created a one-of-a-kind boutique/art hotel. With a full service spa, penthouse restaurant with open-air viewing deck, and sleek dining area downstairs, New Hotel makes for a comfortable upscale stay. The furniture here is custom made, and the brothers incorporated parts of the former Olympic Palace Hotel in their design which can be seen throughout the hotel. The result is modern, yet welcoming. It reminded me of an art installation in the way the old furniture was repurposed in the New Taste restaurant (hours 7am-10:30am) weekdays and noon on weekends for brunch.

The 7th floor penthouse restaurant Art Lounge has panoramic views overlooking the city of Athens with indoor and outdoor seating (hours 6pm-midnight). The menu offers fresh local seafood (highly recommended) and local wines that pair perfectly with the food. If you’re not sure of which Greek wine to order just ask your server. Staff is very friendly and more than willing to help. New Hotel is a boutique hotel defined, offering all of the amenities of a much larger property, but in a much more relaxed and downright playful atmosphere. And the fact that it is central to Athens makes for the perfect home base/jumping off point for your Greek adventure in Athens.

