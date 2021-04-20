New Asia Restaurant
772 Pacific Ave, San Francisco, CA 94133, USA
| +1 415-391-6666
Dim Sum in San Francisco's ChinatownA trip to San Francisco isn't complete without a stop in Chinatown and that usually means a dim sum lunch.
We headed to New Asia after tastings of tea as suggested by the tea shop owner who lived in the area. New Asia certainly isn't your average restaurant and dinning there is an experience.
The banquet-hall like dinning room is packed with tourists and locals. There will probably be a wait to get in but it won't be long. Try to listen as the woman working the microphone to call your wait list number talks too close to the mic and has a thick accent making her hard to hear and understand.
You have a choice of either water or green tea but they bring you both anyways. Most of the staff is too busy so it'll be hard to get their attention if you want a coke.
Next the carts come. Carts filled with the day's selections are wheeled around to each table where you then pick and choose what dishes you would like. They are pulled right off the carts still hot and fresh, ready for you to eat. Do not load up on your first cart as there will be more wheeled around to you soon enough with even more delicious temptations.
Certainly a budget friendly meal and an experience you won't soon forget.