The Neues Museum is on Museum Island on the Spree River in the Mitte District. Museum Island houses several of Berlin 's most significant historical museums including the Altes Museum of Classical Antiquities, the Old National Gallery (the Alte Nationalgalerie), and the Pergamon Museum. The permanent exhibitions of the Neues Museum include Egyptian, Prehistoric, and early history collections. The large Egyptian collection focuses on the reign of King Akhenaton, but spans periods as far back as 4000 BC up to the Roman period. Of particular interest is the bust of the Egyptian queen Nefertiti, which is indeed a spectacular sight to behold. If you are planning to visit the Neues Museum, be sure to stroll through the Lustgarten (Pleasure Garden), a massive, lush green park, and the spectacular Berlin Cathedral, both located nearby on Museum Island.