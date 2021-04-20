Where are you going?
Neptune Oyster

63 Salem St
| +1 617-742-3474
Neptune Oyster Boston Massachusetts United States

Sun - Thur 11:30am - 9:30pm
Fri, Sat 11:30am - 10:30pm

A hot lobster roll from Neptune Oyster is summertime heaven on a butter-soaked brioche, and bivalve lovers queue up daily to sample the two dozen varieties of oysters chilling in the front window of this diminutive North End restaurant. Fresh-off-the-boat fish and creative takes on New England seafood are the draws here—the clam chowder is made to order, the fish-and-chips uses Acadian redfish (not cod), and it’s probably the only place in town where you can get lobster tacos. Yeah, it’s pricey—hot or cold, the lobster roll will set you back around $30—but share the Neptune Plateau raw-bar plate with your friends and you’ll truly feel like the king of the sea.
By Bob Curley , AFAR Local Expert
