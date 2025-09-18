Esme Benjamin is an award-winning writer, editor, and broadcaster based in Brooklyn, New York. Her editorial work, which explores well-being and travel, can be found in The New York Times, New York Magazine, ELLE, The Wall Street Journal, The Washington Post, and many more. Esme was a contributing author to Wanderess: The Unearth Women Guide to Traveling Smart Solo and Safe, and hosted the podcast The Trip That Changed Me, which featured transformative travel stories from guests including celebrity chef Markus Samuelsson, and former star of The Bachelor Ben Higgins. In 2025, Esme began studying for a master’s degree in marriage and family therapy, deepening her understanding of how humans seek connection and belonging in an ever-evolving world.