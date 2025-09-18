Travel InspirationWhere to Travel Next

Spin the Globe

No time to pack, no clue about the destination. We sent a handful of writers on impromptu mystery trips with one mission: Return with a good story. What they found along the way reminds us of why we travel—to find connection no matter where we land.

By AFAR Editors
September 18, 2025
Hand sticking yellow-topped straight pin into globe with many pins

Photo by The Vorhees

In the following articles, we sent writers to destinations at random—by literally spinning a globe. And we packed them off with as little notice as possible. This series ran in our print magazine from 2009 to 2020, and the impromptu trips resulted in some beautiful, hilarious, and delicious adventures. These are some of our favorites from the archive.

People
The Avant-Garde Is Alive and Well in Latvia
Emma John dodges Brits, looks for Russians, and goes beneath the surface in this ever-changing Baltic country.
August 10, 2012 07:32 AM
 · 
Emma John
In Guardia re-enactment portraying the inspection of the fort and its garrison by the Grand Bailiff of the Order of the Knights of St. John in Birgu, Malta
History + Culture
In Search of a Knight in Malta
Writer Lisa Abend discovers that Malta is a dream of Europe past, all faith and firepower.
June 15, 2012 12:31 PM
 · 
Lisa Abend
Art + Culture
Succumbing to Meatballs (and ABBA) in Stockholm
Steven Petrow arrives with some trepidation in the Scandinavian birthplace of ABBA and a certain meatball.
May 12, 2014 08:17 PM
 · 
Steven Petrow
Rila Monastery, Bulgaria
Art + Culture
Meeting Bulgaria’s Living History in Cafés, Art Galleries, and Social Media Feeds
Rebecca Walker embarks on a spontaneous journey to Bulgaria, guided by locals she connected with both virtually and in real life.
May 29, 2012 05:17 PM
 · 
Rebecca Walker
Aerial view of mosque with gold dome at sunrise in Almaty city , Kazakhstan
Food + Drink
Trying Horse Meat and Camel’s Milk in Kazakhstan
John T. Edge lands in Kazakhstan, determined to get to know the country’s largest city through its food.
May 21, 2013 02:58 PM
 · 
John T. Edge

AFAR Editors
