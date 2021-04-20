Navy Pier
600 E Grand Ave, Chicago, IL 60611, USA
| +1 312-595-7437
More info
Fri - Sun 10am - 12am
Mon - Thur 10am - 10pm
Vantage PointMost visitors to Chicago see it from only one perspective: from the city looking out over the water. But what would it look like if your vantage point was from out over the water looking down at the city? Just a little bit north of Chicago there is a small airfield where you can rent a plane for the day. We decided to observe our city from a new perch, so we flew over it on a beautiful summer afternoon. You can actually swoop over Wrigleyville and catch the Cubs playing! This particular photo is directly over Navy Pier.
almost 6 years ago
Chicago's Historic Navy Pier
Opened since 1916, the Navy Pier was originally a cargo shipping and recreation facility. It started to grow in public popularity during the 1920s with the addition of a theatre and streetcar line, and has continued to grow ever since. Today it is "#1 leisure destination in the Midwest," and is home to pier's iconic Ferris Wheel, the Wave Swinger, a mini golf course, the Children's Museum, and other rides and restaurants.
almost 7 years ago
Chicago, Illinois, USA
The Ferris Wheel on Navy Pier.
almost 7 years ago
Windy City.
Chicago is one of my all-time favourite cities. Spending part of my summer here with family and friends reminded me why. Chicago is a lesser-known American city (in relation to, say, New York City or Los Angeles), but just as full of life, culture and beauty--if not more. Navy Pier provides the perfect eclectic selection of wonderfulness--from the fountains that children frolic in, to the giantic Kraft macaroni installation, to the shops and scenery. And the suspended hot air balloon. It never leaves Navy Pier, and thus--Chicago. Something I wish I could say too.
almost 7 years ago
Spectacular view of the Navy Pier
Each year I take a short flight to Chicago to enjoy one of my favorite cities in America. While the Navy Pier isn't new to me I enjoyed a lovely new perspective from the window of my hotel.
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago
My Navy Pier Tip
Navy Pier really is a tourist trap. There's not much to do unless you do go up the Ferris Wheel and there are far superior restaurants in the Windy City than Jimmy Buffet's Margaritaville. BUT, if you must go, try scheduling an architecture boat tour that leaves from Navy Pier. I was glad I was able to kill two birds with one stone. The ferris wheel is pretty, isn't it? A great place to photograph.
over 4 years ago
Sail away
Ride the boats and admire Chicago's skyline
almost 7 years ago
Chicago Toy & Game Fair - November 17th & 18th
Did you know that Chicago is a major center for toy and game invention? It's where Tickle Me Elmo was invented. You can be one of the first to see new toys created in Chicago, and toys from all over the world at the Chicago Toy & Game Fair on November 17 & 18 at Navy Pier. The fair is open to the public, so whether you're a kid or a kid at heart, you shouldn't miss it - it's like Xmas come early. Learn more at www.chitagfair.com.
Sidebar: I will be taking my college students on a tour of Lund & Company, a major Chicago toy and game invention company. Excited.
