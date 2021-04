Vantage Point

Most visitors to Chicago see it from only one perspective: from the city looking out over the water. But what would it look like if your vantage point was from out over the water looking down at the city? Just a little bit north of Chicago there is a small airfield where you can rent a plane for the day. We decided to observe our city from a new perch, so we flew over it on a beautiful summer afternoon. You can actually swoop over Wrigleyville and catch the Cubs playing! This particular photo is directly over Navy Pier.