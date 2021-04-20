Where are you going?
Navy Pier

600 E Grand Ave, Chicago, IL 60611, USA
Website
| +1 312-595-7437
Vantage Point Chicago Illinois United States
Chicago's Historic Navy Pier Chicago Illinois United States
Chicago, Illinois, USA Chicago Illinois United States
Windy City. Chicago Illinois United States
Spectacular view of the Navy Pier Chicago Illinois United States
My Navy Pier Tip Chicago Illinois United States
Sail away Chicago Illinois United States
Chicago Toy & Game Fair - November 17th & 18th Chicago Illinois United States

Fri - Sun 10am - 12am
Mon - Thur 10am - 10pm

Vantage Point

Most visitors to Chicago see it from only one perspective: from the city looking out over the water. But what would it look like if your vantage point was from out over the water looking down at the city? Just a little bit north of Chicago there is a small airfield where you can rent a plane for the day. We decided to observe our city from a new perch, so we flew over it on a beautiful summer afternoon. You can actually swoop over Wrigleyville and catch the Cubs playing! This particular photo is directly over Navy Pier.
By Matthew Keesecker , AFAR Local Expert

Diana Smith
almost 6 years ago

Chicago's Historic Navy Pier

Opened since 1916, the Navy Pier was originally a cargo shipping and recreation facility. It started to grow in public popularity during the 1920s with the addition of a theatre and streetcar line, and has continued to grow ever since. Today it is "#1 leisure destination in the Midwest," and is home to pier's iconic Ferris Wheel, the Wave Swinger, a mini golf course, the Children's Museum, and other rides and restaurants.
Michael Messina
almost 7 years ago

Chicago, Illinois, USA

The Ferris Wheel on Navy Pier.
Riley Wilson
almost 7 years ago

Windy City.

Chicago is one of my all-time favourite cities. Spending part of my summer here with family and friends reminded me why. Chicago is a lesser-known American city (in relation to, say, New York City or Los Angeles), but just as full of life, culture and beauty--if not more. Navy Pier provides the perfect eclectic selection of wonderfulness--from the fountains that children frolic in, to the giantic Kraft macaroni installation, to the shops and scenery. And the suspended hot air balloon. It never leaves Navy Pier, and thus--Chicago. Something I wish I could say too.
Dee Brooks
almost 7 years ago

Spectacular view of the Navy Pier

Each year I take a short flight to Chicago to enjoy one of my favorite cities in America. While the Navy Pier isn't new to me I enjoyed a lovely new perspective from the window of my hotel.
Natalie Taylor
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago

My Navy Pier Tip

Navy Pier really is a tourist trap. There's not much to do unless you do go up the Ferris Wheel and there are far superior restaurants in the Windy City than Jimmy Buffet's Margaritaville. BUT, if you must go, try scheduling an architecture boat tour that leaves from Navy Pier. I was glad I was able to kill two birds with one stone. The ferris wheel is pretty, isn't it? A great place to photograph.
Cecilia Zuñiga
over 4 years ago

Sail away

Ride the boats and admire Chicago's skyline
Chamille Weddington
almost 7 years ago

Chicago Toy & Game Fair - November 17th & 18th

Did you know that Chicago is a major center for toy and game invention? It's where Tickle Me Elmo was invented. You can be one of the first to see new toys created in Chicago, and toys from all over the world at the Chicago Toy & Game Fair on November 17 & 18 at Navy Pier. The fair is open to the public, so whether you're a kid or a kid at heart, you shouldn't miss it - it's like Xmas come early. Learn more at www.chitagfair.com.

Sidebar: I will be taking my college students on a tour of Lund & Company, a major Chicago toy and game invention company. Excited.

