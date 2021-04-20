Where are you going?
Museo Textil

Exconvento de San Pablo Hidalgo 917 esquina con Fiallo
Website
| +52 951 501 1104
Celebrating Textile Traditions Oaxaca Mexico

More info

Sun 10am - 6pm
Mon - Sat 10am - 8pm

Celebrating Textile Traditions

Oaxaca's textile museum opened its doors in 2008. The museum is set in a lovely restored colonial mansion in Oaxaca city's historical center on the same grounds as the San Pablo cultural center. The museum celebrates Oaxaca's rich and varied textile traditions, and also hosts occasional temporary exhibits showcasing textiles from other parts of the world. It is a small museum, but the collection is well-selected and there are frequently conferences and workshops given here as well.

The gift shop at the front of the museum has beautiful high quality textile pieces and other items for sale.
By Suzanne Barbezat , AFAR Local Expert
