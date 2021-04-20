Museo Textil
Exconvento de San Pablo Hidalgo 917 esquina con Fiallo
| +52 951 501 1104
Photo by Suzanne Barbezat
Sun 10am - 6pm
Mon - Sat 10am - 8pm
Celebrating Textile TraditionsOaxaca's textile museum opened its doors in 2008. The museum is set in a lovely restored colonial mansion in Oaxaca city's historical center on the same grounds as the San Pablo cultural center. The museum celebrates Oaxaca's rich and varied textile traditions, and also hosts occasional temporary exhibits showcasing textiles from other parts of the world. It is a small museum, but the collection is well-selected and there are frequently conferences and workshops given here as well.
The gift shop at the front of the museum has beautiful high quality textile pieces and other items for sale.