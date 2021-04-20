Banyan Tree Bike Tours
JL Jambangan, Banjar Baung, Desa Sayan Ubud, Bali, Ubud, Kabupaten Gianyar, Bali 80571, Indonesia
| +62 361 8051620
Photo by Muhammad Fadli
Banyan Tree Bike ToursPeople see beautiful rice paddy photos before they visit Bali, and often they arrive not knowing how to seek out those gorgeous landscapes. A guided cycling tour is a lovely way to take it in. This company takes you into the hills by car, then you wind your way back down, village-to-village, on your bike.
almost 7 years ago
Two Wheelin' Through Temples, Rice Paddies & Patchouli
Strap on a helmet, grab some friends and let the awesome guides at Banyan Tree Bike Tours show you a side of Bali you'd never see on your own. Take a ride through rice paddies, where the ducks do all the work (ok, not ALL the work, but they do serve as a natural pesticide and they do some "weeding" as they eat), authentic Balinese villages, and colorful fields of Patchouli flowers (and here I thought Patchouli came from hippies). All the while, you'll learn great facts about local culture from your guide and earn that roasted pig you can reward yourself with for dinner.