Banyan Tree Bike Tours

JL Jambangan, Banjar Baung, Desa Sayan Ubud, Bali, Ubud, Kabupaten Gianyar, Bali 80571, Indonesia
Website
| +62 361 8051620
Two Wheelin' Through Temples, Rice Paddies & Patchouli Ubud Indonesia
Banyan Tree Bike Tours

People see beautiful rice paddy photos before they visit Bali, and often they arrive not knowing how to seek out those gorgeous landscapes. A guided cycling tour is a lovely way to take it in. This company takes you into the hills by car, then you wind your way back down, village-to-village, on your bike. 
By Elora Hardy

Denise Reynolds
almost 7 years ago

Two Wheelin' Through Temples, Rice Paddies & Patchouli

Strap on a helmet, grab some friends and let the awesome guides at Banyan Tree Bike Tours show you a side of Bali you'd never see on your own. Take a ride through rice paddies, where the ducks do all the work (ok, not ALL the work, but they do serve as a natural pesticide and they do some "weeding" as they eat), authentic Balinese villages, and colorful fields of Patchouli flowers (and here I thought Patchouli came from hippies). All the while, you'll learn great facts about local culture from your guide and earn that roasted pig you can reward yourself with for dinner.

