Strap on a helmet, grab some friends and let the awesome guides at Banyan Tree Bike Tours show you a side of Bali you'd never see on your own. Take a ride through rice paddies, where the ducks do all the work (ok, not ALL the work, but they do serve as a natural pesticide and they do some "weeding" as they eat), authentic Balinese villages, and colorful fields of Patchouli flowers (and here I thought Patchouli came from hippies). All the while, you'll learn great facts about local culture from your guide and earn that roasted pig you can reward yourself with for dinner.