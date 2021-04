A Munich Culinary Highlight

Run by Alfons Schuhbeck, Germany 's most famous chef, you are virtually guaranteed an incredible dining experience. Come hungry and opt for the five-course meal to indulge your culinary senses. Schuhbeck is famous for his love of spices and interesting flavors.Service is attentive but never intrusive. Not sure what to order? The highly trained staff can advise you, especially when it comes to wine pairings.