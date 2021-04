Müllersches Volksbad

One of Europe's Most Beautiful Swimming Pools

Münchners love to be active, so why not go local and for a swim in Munich 's most stylish swimming pool, the Müller'sche Volksbad?The baths and showers in the Volksbad date back to a time when having your own bathroom was a rare occurrence, retaining the history but indulging you in luxury.There are also sauna facilities, with the Roman steam bath being the highlight.Relax afterwards in the Volksbad Cafe.