Müllersches Volksbad
Rosenheimer Str. 1, 81667 München, Germany
| +49 89 23615050
More info
Sun - Sat 7:30am - 11pm
One of Europe's Most Beautiful Swimming PoolsMünchners love to be active, so why not go local and for a swim in Munich's most stylish swimming pool, the Müller'sche Volksbad?
The baths and showers in the Volksbad date back to a time when having your own bathroom was a rare occurrence, retaining the history but indulging you in luxury.
There are also sauna facilities, with the Roman steam bath being the highlight.
Relax afterwards in the Volksbad Cafe.