Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Müllersches Volksbad

Rosenheimer Str. 1, 81667 München, Germany
Website
| +49 89 23615050
One of Europe's Most Beautiful Swimming Pools Munich Germany

More info

Sun - Sat 7:30am - 11pm

One of Europe's Most Beautiful Swimming Pools

Münchners love to be active, so why not go local and for a swim in Munich's most stylish swimming pool, the Müller'sche Volksbad?

The baths and showers in the Volksbad date back to a time when having your own bathroom was a rare occurrence, retaining the history but indulging you in luxury.

There are also sauna facilities, with the Roman steam bath being the highlight.

Relax afterwards in the Volksbad Cafe.
By Laurel Robbins , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points