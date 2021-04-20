Mujeres Artesanas de las Regiones de Oaxaca
204 5 de Mayo
| +52 951 516 6722
Photo by Suzanne Barbezat
Women's Handicraft Co-opThis handicraft shop in the center of Oaxaca is run by a group of women artisans. It's one of the best places in town to purchase well-priced handicrafts, and it's satisfying to know that the profits go to the women who produce the pieces. Walk through the various rooms—don't forget to look on the second floor—and make your selections, then make your way to the front of the shop to pay.
The little tin magnets near the entrance always catch my eye. There's a huge variety of designs, and they're so inexpensive. What better way to keep the memories of your trip alive than with a fridge magnet? But there's so much more to choose from—lovely embroidered blouses, rebozos, leather huaraches, woven handbags, pottery, rugs, tin work, and jewelry... they've got it all.