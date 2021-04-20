Mt. Pleasant Neighborhood Library

Books and Murals
Established in 1925 in the diverse Mount Pleasant neighborhood, this public library was one of three in DC funded by the steel magnate Andrew Carnegie and is the third oldest public library still in use in the city. Today, over 50,000 books and printed materials are housed on its three floors which include one of DC's largest collections of graphic novels and Spanish-language literature. Head upstairs to the children's section on the second floor and take note of a hidden treasure: two alcoves bearing Depression-era murals of cartoon animals painted by DC native and neighborhood resident Aurelius Battaglia, who went on to illustrate Disney classics like "Dumbo," "Fantasia," and "Pincocchio."