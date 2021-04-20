Where are you going?
Mt. Pleasant Neighborhood Library

3160 16th St NW, Washington, DC 20010, USA
+1 202-671-3121
Sun 1pm - 5pm
Mon - Thur 9:30am - 9pm
Fri, Sat 9:30am - 5:30pm

Books and Murals

Established in 1925 in the diverse Mount Pleasant neighborhood, this public library was one of three in DC funded by the steel magnate Andrew Carnegie and is the third oldest public library still in use in the city. Today, over 50,000 books and printed materials are housed on its three floors which include one of DC's largest collections of graphic novels and Spanish-language literature. Head upstairs to the children's section on the second floor and take note of a hidden treasure: two alcoves bearing Depression-era murals of cartoon animals painted by DC native and neighborhood resident Aurelius Battaglia, who went on to illustrate Disney classics like "Dumbo," "Fantasia," and "Pincocchio."
By Christian Mirasol , AFAR Local Expert
