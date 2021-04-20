Mr Lim Foot Reflexology 1 Park Road

Foot reflexology: the real deal I'm not really a spa person and I don't love massages but I have become addicted to foot reflexology at Mr Lim's in People's Park Complex. It can be more painful at times than relaxing and it feels more like physical therapy than pampering but believe me, you will feel like a new person when they're done with you. It is especially useful after a long flight when your poor feet are swollen beyond recognition. No fancy massage oils here, just a pot of Nivea cream that the no-nonsense aunties and uncles will grind into the soles of your feet with their knuckles. I usually go for the hour long session - 20 minutes on each foot and 20 minutes shoulder/back for S$25.