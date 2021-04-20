Where are you going?
Din Tai Fung

8A Marina Boulevard
Website
| +65 6634 7877
Din Tai Fung Singapore Singapore
More info

Sun - Sat 11am - 9:30pm

Din Tai Fung

Din Tai Fung is not a Singaporean chain—it originated in Taiwan—but outposts of this restaurant have flourished all over the city, thanks to its addictive dumplings. (Seriously: addictive.) Making the perfect soup dumplings (xiao long bao) is a skill that takes years to perfect. You can see the experts hard at work in glassed-in kitchens at every DTF eatery. To enjoy, swirl a little bit of soy sauce, black vinegar, and chili in a shallow dish of thinly sliced ginger, and dip away. Din Tai Fung also serves up the ultimate comfort food: Beef noodle soup. Its restorative, deep-brown broth with thin noodles can be savored with or without beef brisket. The spicy wontons in a vinegar sauce are also top-notch.
By Arwen Joyce , AFAR Local Expert
Original afar recommends co branded capella 1 .png?1513200938?ixlib=rails 0.3

