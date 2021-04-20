Casa TEO
Petrarca 254, Polanco, Polanco V Secc, 11570 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
| +52 55 5545 4111
Mon - Sat 1:30pm - 10:45pm
Casa TEOWhy we love it: An intimate stay with Pujol connections
The Highlights:
- Just two bedrooms, so you feel like part of the family
- The chance to meet members of chef Enrique Olvera’s acclaimed team
- Regular chef-led dinners
The Review:
When renowned chef Enrique Olvera had to move his multi-award-winning Pujol restaurant into a larger space, he kept the original Polanco location and turned it into a creative hub for his team—a place inspired by artist residences, where creative minds from a variety of fields (though primarily culinary) can come together to exchange ideas. Centered around an open kitchen and a communal dining table for 10, the Casa hosts a regular program of talks, events, and workshops—many open to the public—that help facilitate discussion.
Those who want some extra time to get the creative juices flowing—or just a truly unique base in Mexico City—are also in luck, as the Casa houses two bedrooms that are now available to book via Airbnb. Simple and airy, with wooden desk-cum-closet units, attached bathrooms, and fluffy white beds, the rooms are perfect for resting, clearing your mind, and seeing what comes to you. Though you’ll definitely want to hang out downstairs, too, both for the food (a chef-cooked breakfast is included) and the chance to mingle with members of Olivera’s team as they make use of the library and workspaces. Check ahead to see if any chef-led dinners are taking place while you’re there—then be sure to book a spot.
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago
Take a Taller at TEO
If you want to brush up on your Spanish and you love good food, then consider taking a workshop, or taller, at TEO, the culinary workshop of world-renowned chef Enrique Olvera, of Pujol. While the workshop may not be with Olvera himself (he's busy globetrotting these days, managing his restaurants in other parts of Mexico and in New York City), he leaves you in the capable hands of other top chefs who are native Spanish speakers, including Daniel Ovadia of the popular restaurant, Paxia. To see if a class is scheduled during your visit, check the current calendar on TEO's website or call the taller.