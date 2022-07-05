Where are you going?
East Coast Park

E Coast Park Service Rd, Singapore 449876
+65 1800 471 7300
East Coast Park is a wonderful stretch of seafront greenery containing plenty of trails where runners, walkers, cyclists, and in-line skaters can frolic in nature. There are shops where you can rent bikes and Rollerblades (just follow signs in the park), so come on down and join in the fun. If you’re feeling especially brave, try your hand at motorized wakeboarding—or just watch as a machine whips brave souls around the East Coast Lagoon (near the East Coast Seafood Centre) on a wire.
By Arwen Joyce , AFAR Local Expert
