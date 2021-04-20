Where are you going?
Rancho Pescadero

Calle Benito Juárez SN, Centro, 23033 Todos Santos, B.C.S., Mexico
Website
| +52 612 145 0445
Rancho Pescadero

“Dude” is a word that's used a lot around Rancho Pescadero, a small hotel in the surfing town of Todos Santos, located in the Mexican state of Baja California. The rooms here, however, don't reflect the dude aesthetic, which is to say they are clean and classy. Spacious suites offer comfortable spots to relax, with most having retractable glass doors that eliminate barriers between indoors and outdoors and open up onto terraces that have hammocks or lounge beds. Terra-cotta tile floors, rattan and wood furniture, and locally made accents—such as hand-embroidered throw pillows—are some of the decor elements found in rooms. Surfers won't feel totally out of their element, though; world-famous breaks are less than 10 minutes away and staff can give pointers on the best spots to hang ten. Apart from surfing, the hotel encourages guests to spend a lot of time relaxing and immersing themselves in the laid-back Baja lifestyle.
By Julie Schwietert Collazo , AFAR Local Expert

Laura Simkins
AFAR Staff
over 3 years ago

Rancho Pescadero

Just south of Todos Santos is a lovely resort that offers peace and quiet along with excellent service. The breakfast basket that was brought each morning had warm muffins or bread with fresh fruit. The rooms were spacious and comfortable -- not that we spent a lot of time inside. You can relax by one of two pools -- the one pictured here or the "quiet pool" that's nearby. On the beach are adirondack chairs and palapas. We saw whales each day we were on the beach and even a sea otter. There are no children allowed (under 12, I believe).
Laura Simkins
AFAR Staff
over 3 years ago

Ranch Cafe at Rancho Pescadero

The Ranch Cafe at Rancho Pescadero was a staple for us on our trip to Todos Santos. Serving at the bar, poolside, or on the terrace the food was reasonable and delicious. The octopus tacos were amazing - the meat was tender with a nicely acidic salsa. The huevos rancheros at breakfast were flavorful and filling.
Jen Murphy
AFAR Contributor
almost 7 years ago

Rancho Pescadero, Todos Santos, Mexico

The 15-acre Rancho Pescadero employs a cowboy who takes guests on horseback rides down the coast.
Shelley Williams
almost 7 years ago

Relaxing in Baja Mexico

I am hesitant to share this information since it will cause more people to go to this wonderfully isolated beach resort! Rancho Pescadero outside of Todos Santos in Baja Mexico is beautiful. It has unpopulated beaches, gourmet food, exquisite accommodations. And the people that work there are wonderful. They are your friends by the end of the visit. If you want to be off the beaten path, but safe, this is the place to go.
