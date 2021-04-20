Rancho Pescadero
Calle Benito Juárez SN, Centro, 23033 Todos Santos, B.C.S., Mexico
| +52 612 145 0445
Photo courtesy of Rancho Pescadero
More info
Sun 8am - 6pm
Mon - Sat 8am - 4pm
Rancho Pescadero“Dude” is a word that's used a lot around Rancho Pescadero, a small hotel in the surfing town of Todos Santos, located in the Mexican state of Baja California. The rooms here, however, don't reflect the dude aesthetic, which is to say they are clean and classy. Spacious suites offer comfortable spots to relax, with most having retractable glass doors that eliminate barriers between indoors and outdoors and open up onto terraces that have hammocks or lounge beds. Terra-cotta tile floors, rattan and wood furniture, and locally made accents—such as hand-embroidered throw pillows—are some of the decor elements found in rooms. Surfers won't feel totally out of their element, though; world-famous breaks are less than 10 minutes away and staff can give pointers on the best spots to hang ten. Apart from surfing, the hotel encourages guests to spend a lot of time relaxing and immersing themselves in the laid-back Baja lifestyle.
More Recommendations
AFAR Staff
over 3 years ago
Rancho Pescadero
Just south of Todos Santos is a lovely resort that offers peace and quiet along with excellent service. The breakfast basket that was brought each morning had warm muffins or bread with fresh fruit. The rooms were spacious and comfortable -- not that we spent a lot of time inside. You can relax by one of two pools -- the one pictured here or the "quiet pool" that's nearby. On the beach are adirondack chairs and palapas. We saw whales each day we were on the beach and even a sea otter. There are no children allowed (under 12, I believe).
AFAR Staff
over 3 years ago
Ranch Cafe at Rancho Pescadero
The Ranch Cafe at Rancho Pescadero was a staple for us on our trip to Todos Santos. Serving at the bar, poolside, or on the terrace the food was reasonable and delicious. The octopus tacos were amazing - the meat was tender with a nicely acidic salsa. The huevos rancheros at breakfast were flavorful and filling.
AFAR Contributor
almost 7 years ago
Rancho Pescadero, Todos Santos, Mexico
The 15-acre Rancho Pescadero employs a cowboy who takes guests on horseback rides down the coast.
almost 7 years ago
Relaxing in Baja Mexico
I am hesitant to share this information since it will cause more people to go to this wonderfully isolated beach resort! Rancho Pescadero outside of Todos Santos in Baja Mexico is beautiful. It has unpopulated beaches, gourmet food, exquisite accommodations. And the people that work there are wonderful. They are your friends by the end of the visit. If you want to be off the beaten path, but safe, this is the place to go.