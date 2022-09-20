Cafe Iguana

30 Merchant Road #01-03 Riverside Point, Singapore 058282
https://cafeiguana.com/
+65 6236 1275
Riverside Point across the river from Clarke Quay is a great place to sit with a cold drink to watch the world go by. Cafe Iguana is rather large and generic but the service is quick and the drinks are cold, which, on a casual night, is all you need.

By Arwen Joyce

Arwen Joyce
Fri Jul 18 03:41:53 EDT 2014

A Pitcher of Margaritas to Cool Off on a Hot Night

