Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

La Parada

San Miguel de Allende, Guanajuato, Mexico
Website
La Parada San Miguel de Allende Mexico

La Parada

Peru hotly contested a UNESCO recognition of Mexican food as cultural heritage, arguing its cuisine was equally worthy. While diners wait for that second designation to be made, they can drop in at San Miguel’s La Parada—literally “The Stop”—and enjoy a local taste of the Andean nation. Owner Juanito is best known for his ceviche—seafood cured in citrus juices—but also offers Los Fresquitos, coastal dishes served tapas-style; romantics should order the arroz afrodisiaco, accompanied by an artisanal Peruvian cocktail, such as the most authentic pisco sour in town. Visitors dining in large groups often go for the whole tapas menu.
By Greg Gunter , AFAR Local Expert
Original resort at pedregal.jpg?1484241854?ixlib=rails 0.3

More From AFAR

10 “Stranger Things” Filming Locations You Can Visit
10 “Stranger Things” Filming Locations You Can Visit
14 Delicious French Pastries for Gourmands With a Sweet Tooth
14 Delicious French Pastries for Gourmands With a Sweet Tooth
Can You Visit Yosemite Right Now?
Can You Visit Yosemite Right Now?
The Best Deals for Travelers in the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2022
The Best Deals for Travelers in the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2022