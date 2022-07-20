Where are you going?
The Restaurant

Diez de Sollano y Dávalos 16, Zona Centro, 37700 San Miguel de Allende, Gto., Mexico
Website
| +52 415 154 7862
The Restaurant San Miguel de Allende Mexico

More info

Sun, Tue, Wed 12pm - 10pm
Thur - Sat 12pm - 11pm

The Restaurant

Local chef Donnie Masterton long ago refined the art of matching sensory experience to fine food, and The Restaurant, on Sollano in the Centro, offers thrills on every level. Dinner here is an occasion for shirts with collars for men and shoes otherwise reserved for dancing for the women. (Dancing, by the way, often erupts in the bar in the wee hours, so it’s good to be prepared.) And while every night at Donnie’s proves a visual treat, Thursday nights are the see-and-be-seen scene, when locals stop in for gourmet burgers—available that night alone—with their Chateau Puy Blanquet St. Emilion Grand Cru.
By Greg Gunter , AFAR Local Expert
