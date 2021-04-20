Motown Museum
2648 W Grand Blvd, Detroit, MI 48208, USA
| +1 313-875-2264
Tue - Sat 10am - 6pm
Hitsville U.S.A. and the MoTown MuseumThe story goes that Paul McCartney was in town for a performance when he decided to make a visit to the MoTown Museum. Entering the famed Studio A he was disappointed to find its legendary Steinway Piano was out of tune and desperately in need of restoration. Soon after, the museum received a call sharing the news that Mr. McCartney desired to cover the cost of restoration, the piano was picked up, taken to New York City where it was carefully restored by Steinway and debuted at a benefit performance a year later at which McCartney was present.
Now, fully restored and back in Detroit at home in Studio A, the piano is just one of the many many artifacts on display for adults, children, and all visitors to Detroit to see and learn from. Music plays a significant role in the history of the city and the museum does an excellent job of preserving and sharing that history in a compelling, fun way.