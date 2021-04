Momofuku Ssäm Bar 207 2nd Ave, New York, NY 10003, USA

Dave Chang's Trademark Momofuku Dish I go to Momofuku Ssam Bar every time I'm in NY and free for Sunday brunch. It is worth all the hype it has garnered. Go with a large group and order many orders of the pork buns, which are more like Chinese tacos, stuffed with tender pork belly and crunchy pickles.