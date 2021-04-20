Michael Jordan Statue
Michael Jordan Statue, Chicago, IL 60612, USA
Jordan's JumpManOne of Chicago’s favorite sons, Michael Jordan finally got his permanent place in the city in 1994 when Omri Amrany and Julie Rotblatt-Amrany unveiled this sculpture right outside the United Center.
Jordan’s famous jumpman pose is well represented here even though critics didn’t love it. But that’s ok, because Chicago still loves Jordan even after his ill-advised foray into baseball and now his statue is a rallying point for Blackhawks fans and a place to hang the retired jerseys of other famous athletes.