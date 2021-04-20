Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Michael Jordan Statue

Michael Jordan Statue, Chicago, IL 60612, USA
Website
Jordan's JumpMan Chicago Illinois United States

Jordan's JumpMan

One of Chicago’s favorite sons, Michael Jordan finally got his permanent place in the city in 1994 when Omri Amrany and Julie Rotblatt-Amrany unveiled this sculpture right outside the United Center.

Jordan’s famous jumpman pose is well represented here even though critics didn’t love it. But that’s ok, because Chicago still loves Jordan even after his ill-advised foray into baseball and now his statue is a rallying point for Blackhawks fans and a place to hang the retired jerseys of other famous athletes.

By Kaitlyn Barrett , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points