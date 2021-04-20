Miami Auto Museum
14401 NE 19th Ave, North Miami, FL 33181, USA
| +1 305-354-7680
Photo by Dezer Collection
Dezer Auto MuseumThis venue is relocating to Orlando.
This one-of-a-kind collection of luxury and historic cars is owned by real estate mogul Michael Dezer, who has been buying up classic and rare cars for decades. It features a rare $2 million Duesenberg, cars from the early 20th century and on, and the largest privately owned collection of Vespas in the world. Other highlights include “Hollywood Cars of the Stars,” featuring the General Lee from The Dukes of Hazard and vehicles seen in The A Team, Grease, Back to the Future, Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, and The Fast and the Furious. The James Bond collection includes cars, planes, and helicopters from the James Bond movies, while Gotham Gallery displays Batmobiles and some of Batman’s other types of transportation.