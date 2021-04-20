Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Miami Auto Museum

14401 NE 19th Ave, North Miami, FL 33181, USA
Website
| +1 305-354-7680
Dezer Auto Museum North Miami Florida United States

Dezer Auto Museum

This venue is relocating to Orlando.

This one-of-a-kind collection of luxury and historic cars is owned by real estate mogul Michael Dezer, who has been buying up classic and rare cars for decades. It features a rare $2 million Duesenberg, cars from the early 20th century and on, and the largest privately owned collection of Vespas in the world. Other highlights include “Hollywood Cars of the Stars,” featuring the General Lee from The Dukes of Hazard and vehicles seen in The A Team, Grease, Back to the Future, Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, and The Fast and the Furious. The James Bond collection includes cars, planes, and helicopters from the James Bond movies, while Gotham Gallery displays Batmobiles and some of Batman’s other types of transportation.
By GiAnna Wyatt , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points