Merryweather Books 4537 California Ave SW, Seattle, WA 98116, USA

Shop for Books, Whatever the Weather Just down the street from Pegasus Book Exchange, the Alaska Junction’s other used bookstore, Merryweather Books, is a small but friendly shop with a long history; it’s the new incarnation of Leisure Books, which was around for over 20 years. This Seattle bookstore has a large children's section, a large occult section, first editions, comics, and all the usual fiction and nonfiction, plus spices, vintage cards, and other gifts.