Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Merrie Monarch Festival

865 Piilani Street
Website
| +1 808-935-9168
Merrie Monarch Festival in Hilo Hilo Hawaii United States

Merrie Monarch Festival in Hilo

An annual event that you won’t want to miss on Hawaii Island is the Merrie Monarch Festival. The best hula halau (groups or schools of hula) in Hawaii gather for an internationally acclaimed competition for a week of remarkable performances honoring King David Kalakaua. Dancers are costumed in outfits that reflect Hawaii's distinct culture, contemporary island designs, and a deep rooted South Pacific Island heritage. Traditional arts and crafts are showcased and the town of Hilo hosts a Merrie Monarch parade as well.
The event is televised throughout the state of Hawaii, so no matter where you are in the Islands during the festival, you will want to catch some of the beautiful hula performances.

Wednesday night is a great time to squeeze into the crowd and experience hula for a free night of entertainment (no tickets required).
By Andrea Rip , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points