Merrie Monarch Festival 865 Piilani Street

Merrie Monarch Festival in Hilo An annual event that you won’t want to miss on Hawaii Island is the Merrie Monarch Festival. The best hula halau (groups or schools of hula) in Hawaii gather for an internationally acclaimed competition for a week of remarkable performances honoring King David Kalakaua. Dancers are costumed in outfits that reflect Hawaii's distinct culture, contemporary island designs, and a deep rooted South Pacific Island heritage. Traditional arts and crafts are showcased and the town of Hilo hosts a Merrie Monarch parade as well.

The event is televised throughout the state of Hawaii, so no matter where you are in the Islands during the festival, you will want to catch some of the beautiful hula performances.



Wednesday night is a great time to squeeze into the crowd and experience hula for a free night of entertainment (no tickets required).