Melo Spa at Hyatt Regency Hotel Hong Kong, Sha Tin
18 Chak Cheung St, Ma Liu Shui, Hong Kong
+852 3723 7684
Photo courtesy of Melo Spa
Sun - Sat 9am - 11:30pm
Sweet SuiteThis luxurious spa takes its name from the local "Sha Tin pomelo," and its inspiration is inescapable from the minute you arrive. You're first greeted with a refreshing pomelo drink, and treatments also put the fruit's healing abilities into practice. Similarly, traditional Chinese medicine also comes into play to create a session that continues to pamper well after you've left the spa.
Step (or slink) into one of the nine spa suites or indulge in a double suite to enjoy a private steam room. Regardless of which treatment you choose, from the ultimate Melo Meditations to the signature Vitality program featuring the Melo Marmalade Polish, your tired traveler's muscles will thank you.