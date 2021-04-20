Where are you going?
Melo Spa at Hyatt Regency Hotel Hong Kong, Sha Tin

18 Chak Cheung St, Ma Liu Shui, Hong Kong
+852 3723 7684
Sweet Suite Hong Kong Hong Kong

More info

Sun - Sat 9am - 11:30pm

Sweet Suite

This luxurious spa takes its name from the local "Sha Tin pomelo," and its inspiration is inescapable from the minute you arrive. You're first greeted with a refreshing pomelo drink, and treatments also put the fruit's healing abilities into practice. Similarly, traditional Chinese medicine also comes into play to create a session that continues to pamper well after you've left the spa.

Step (or slink) into one of the nine spa suites or indulge in a double suite to enjoy a private steam room. Regardless of which treatment you choose, from the ultimate Melo Meditations to the signature Vitality program featuring the Melo Marmalade Polish, your tired traveler's muscles will thank you.



By Emily Chu , AFAR Local Expert
