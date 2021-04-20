Maymont 2201 Shields Lake Court

The Gardens at Maymont Before Maymont was a public park and museum it was a Victorian country estate. You can still tour the lavish mansion and read all about the historical significance of the family who owned it, but I usually head straight for the gardens. The romantic Italian garden has arbors and fountains aplenty amid the rows and rows of brightly colored flowers. Continue past that and you'll hit the Japanese garden, which instantly transports you to the other side of the world. The bamboo, koi ponds, waterfall, and traditional Japanese architectural elements are enchanting, and inspire moments of quiet introspection. The zoo and nature center are worth a visit, too, and great for families, but it's the gardens that I keep going back to see.



