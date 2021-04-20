Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

MASS MoCA

1040 Mass MoCA Way, North Adams, MA 01247, USA
Website
| +1 413-662-2111
Bringing A Mill Town To Life North Adams Massachusetts United States
Art Meets Industry North Adams Massachusetts United States
Bringing A Mill Town To Life North Adams Massachusetts United States
Art Meets Industry North Adams Massachusetts United States

More info

Wed - Mon 11am - 5pm

Bringing A Mill Town To Life

The sprawling contemporary museum, MASS MoCA, is responsible for bringing North Adams to life, and offers some of the most cutting edge art around. Xu Bing's Tobacco Project {above} is made from over half a million cigarettes arranged to mimic a tiger skin rug. It makes a thought provoking statement on the global tobacco trade, luxury and colonialism, and is typical of the installations you will see there. The complex also hosts a variety of musical events including dance and films. Luckily Split, the in house restaurant has coffee, treats and tasty lunches.
By Alison Abbott , AFAR Local Expert

More Recommendations

Cathleen Richards
almost 7 years ago

Art Meets Industry

A favorite cultural hub in the Berkshire mountains, Mass MoCa is one of the best examples to be found of industrial facility rebirth. The museum, event, and dining spaces are housed in an old textile factory on the Housatonic River, a space that juxtaposes the contemporary art within its walls. (And without its walls! Don't miss the experimental trees outside planted upside down over your head.) For the casual art enthusiast, allow 1-2 hours to visit, leaving the rest of the day to enjoy the other cultural offerings of North Adams and Williamstown. If you live in the NY-MA-VT area, you may be able to obtain a free entrance pass through your library system.

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points