Art Meets Industry

A favorite cultural hub in the Berkshire mountains, Mass MoCa is one of the best examples to be found of industrial facility rebirth. The museum, event, and dining spaces are housed in an old textile factory on the Housatonic River, a space that juxtaposes the contemporary art within its walls. (And without its walls! Don't miss the experimental trees outside planted upside down over your head.) For the casual art enthusiast, allow 1-2 hours to visit, leaving the rest of the day to enjoy the other cultural offerings of North Adams and Williamstown. If you live in the NY-MA-VT area, you may be able to obtain a free entrance pass through your library system.