MASS MoCA
1040 Mass MoCA Way, North Adams, MA 01247, USA
| +1 413-662-2111
Wed - Mon 11am - 5pm
Bringing A Mill Town To LifeThe sprawling contemporary museum, MASS MoCA, is responsible for bringing North Adams to life, and offers some of the most cutting edge art around. Xu Bing's Tobacco Project {above} is made from over half a million cigarettes arranged to mimic a tiger skin rug. It makes a thought provoking statement on the global tobacco trade, luxury and colonialism, and is typical of the installations you will see there. The complex also hosts a variety of musical events including dance and films. Luckily Split, the in house restaurant has coffee, treats and tasty lunches.
almost 7 years ago
Art Meets Industry
A favorite cultural hub in the Berkshire mountains, Mass MoCa is one of the best examples to be found of industrial facility rebirth. The museum, event, and dining spaces are housed in an old textile factory on the Housatonic River, a space that juxtaposes the contemporary art within its walls. (And without its walls! Don't miss the experimental trees outside planted upside down over your head.) For the casual art enthusiast, allow 1-2 hours to visit, leaving the rest of the day to enjoy the other cultural offerings of North Adams and Williamstown. If you live in the NY-MA-VT area, you may be able to obtain a free entrance pass through your library system.