Mary & Tito's Cafe
2711 4th St NW, Albuquerque, NM 87107, USA
| +1 505-344-6266
Mon - Thur 9am - 6pm
Fri, Sat 9am - 8pm
Local New Mexican FareA modest, friendly family establishment (serving since 1963) where locals and visitors-in-the-know visit for flavorful James Beard award-winning New Mexican cuisine including carne adovada with warm, marinated roast cubed pork in a brick red chile sauce.
Traditional New Mexican Cuisine
Mary and Tito's is a legendary, James Beard award winning, New Mexican restaurant for a reason. The food is traditional, high quality and comforting. Carne adovada slow-cooked for hours, flavorful, thick sauces for your enchiladas and thick guacamole to top it all off. All recipes were originally created by Tito himself and Mary oversees the restaurant to this day. This family-run cafe has been serving diners since 1963. The atmosphere is down-to-earth and makes you feel at home, surrounding you with family photos, warm greetings and casual seating.
If "red, green or Christmas?" is the question you are looking for or if culinary heritage is what you value in your travels - this is the place. Load up on spicy, melt-in-your-mouth delicious, home cooked grub and enjoy!
