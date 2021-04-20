Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Mary & Tito's Cafe

2711 4th St NW, Albuquerque, NM 87107, USA
Website
| +1 505-344-6266
Local New Mexican Fare Albuquerque New Mexico United States
Traditional New Mexican Cuisine Albuquerque New Mexico United States
Local New Mexican Fare Albuquerque New Mexico United States
Traditional New Mexican Cuisine Albuquerque New Mexico United States

More info

Mon - Thur 9am - 6pm
Fri, Sat 9am - 8pm

Local New Mexican Fare

A modest, friendly family establishment (serving since 1963) where locals and visitors-in-the-know visit for flavorful James Beard award-winning New Mexican cuisine including carne adovada with warm, marinated roast cubed pork in a brick red chile sauce.


By Kate Donnelly , AFAR Local Expert

More Recommendations

Tessa Roche
almost 7 years ago

Traditional New Mexican Cuisine

Mary and Tito's is a legendary, James Beard award winning, New Mexican restaurant for a reason. The food is traditional, high quality and comforting. Carne adovada slow-cooked for hours, flavorful, thick sauces for your enchiladas and thick guacamole to top it all off. All recipes were originally created by Tito himself and Mary oversees the restaurant to this day. This family-run cafe has been serving diners since 1963. The atmosphere is down-to-earth and makes you feel at home, surrounding you with family photos, warm greetings and casual seating.

If "red, green or Christmas?" is the question you are looking for or if culinary heritage is what you value in your travels - this is the place. Load up on spicy, melt-in-your-mouth delicious, home cooked grub and enjoy!

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points