Mary & Tito's Cafe

Traditional New Mexican Cuisine

Mary and Tito's is a legendary, James Beard award winning, New Mexican restaurant for a reason. The food is traditional, high quality and comforting. Carne adovada slow-cooked for hours, flavorful, thick sauces for your enchiladas and thick guacamole to top it all off. All recipes were originally created by Tito himself and Mary oversees the restaurant to this day. This family-run cafe has been serving diners since 1963. The atmosphere is down-to-earth and makes you feel at home, surrounding you with family photos, warm greetings and casual seating.



If "red, green or Christmas?" is the question you are looking for or if culinary heritage is what you value in your travels - this is the place. Load up on spicy, melt-in-your-mouth delicious, home cooked grub and enjoy!