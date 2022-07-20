Marina Bay Sands

10 Bayfront Avenue, Singapore 018956
http://www.singaporeair.com
6c98c67d99597895cad8bb3e47bf42c0.jpg

Singapore Tourism Board

6c98c67d99597895cad8bb3e47bf42c0.jpg
CHECK AVAILABILITY

Using a deck of cards as a template for a casino-hotel might seem surprising, but Moshe Safdie’s design for Marina Bay Sands, the world’s most expensive building, is undeniably a show-stopper. Containing a retail space, convention center, hotel rooms, and one of the world’s most successful casinos, MBS (as it’s known locally) has only been open five years but it has already become one of the city’s true landmarks. Its three tapered towers are topped by a cantilevered Sky Park that, from below, resembles a ship and is home to bars, restaurants, and a 150-meter infinity pool with jaw-dropping views of the city skyline. Safdie was also the architect of the neighboring ArtScience Museum, its exterior mimicking an open lotus flower. Just across Sheares Avenue from MBS, Gardens by the Bay, built entirely on reclaimed land, has two climate-controlled glass conservatories that are the world’s largest column-less greenhouses and will compete for your attention with the tropical plants that bloom inside. Start planning your visit to Singapore, and more than 30 other destinations in Asia, with Singapore Airlines.

By Singapore Airlines

More Recommendations

Singapore Airlines
Wed Jul 22 13:23:52 EDT 2015

Marina Bay Sands

Using a deck of cards as a template for a casino-hotel might seem surprising, but Moshe Safdie’s design for Marina Bay Sands, the world’s most expensive building, is undeniably a show-stopper. Containing a retail space, convention center, hotel rooms, and one of the world’s most successful casinos, MBS (as it’s known locally) has only been open five years but it has already become one of the city’s true landmarks. Its three tapered towers are topped by a cantilevered Sky Park that, from below, resembles a ship and is home to bars, restaurants, and a 150-meter infinity pool with jaw-dropping views of the city skyline. Safdie was also the architect of the neighboring ArtScience Museum, its exterior mimicking an open lotus flower. Just across Sheares Avenue from MBS, Gardens by the Bay, built entirely on reclaimed land, has two climate-controlled glass conservatories that are the world’s largest column-less greenhouses and will compete for your attention with the tropical plants that bloom inside. Start planning your visit to Singapore, and more than 30 other destinations in Asia, with Singapore Airlines.

See anything inaccurate? Let our Editors know

More From AFAR
Xala-Mexico
Travel Inspiration
Xanadu? No, It’s Xala, the Anti-Resort on Mexico’s Pacific Coast
San Miguel de Allende
Art + Culture
Spend a Perfect Weekend in Mexico’s San Miguel de Allende
The 20 Most Beautiful Beaches in the World
U.S. Beaches
The 20 Most Beautiful Beaches in the World
10 Best Places to Travel in August
Where to Go Next
10 Best Places to Travel in August
After Living, Traveling, and Learning Her Way to 100, Deborah Szekely Has Some Advice for You
Health + Wellness
After Living, Traveling, and Learning Her Way to 100, Deborah Szekely Has Some Advice for You
Singapore Drops COVID Test for Vaccinated Travelers
COVID + Travel
Singapore Drops COVID Test for Vaccinated Travelers
Load More