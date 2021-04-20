Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Lighthouse Rooftop Bar

1 Fullerton Square, Singapore 049178
Website
| +65 6733 8388
A Secluded Rooftop Bar Experience Singapore Singapore
A Secluded Rooftop Bar Experience Singapore Singapore
A Secluded Rooftop Bar Experience Singapore Singapore
A Secluded Rooftop Bar Experience Singapore Singapore
Check Availability >

A Secluded Rooftop Bar Experience

The Fullerton Hotel sits on the site of a former fort, which also served as a lighthouse for ships coming into Singapore to unload or refuel. The lighthouse beacon is now in a museum but climb the spiral staircase from the Fullerton's Lighthouse restaurant and you will find the spot where it used to sit.

The recently-converted rooftop, which only has room for a few tables, is romantic and intimate with soft music and lovely Marina Bay views that never seem to get old. Delicious bar bites, prepared by the Lighthouse restaurant's Italian chef, and a selection of unique cocktails enhance the experience.
By Arwen Joyce , AFAR Local Expert
Original afar recommends co branded capella 1 .png?1513200938?ixlib=rails 0.3

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points