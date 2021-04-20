Lighthouse Rooftop Bar
1 Fullerton Square, Singapore 049178
| +65 6733 8388
A Secluded Rooftop Bar ExperienceThe Fullerton Hotel sits on the site of a former fort, which also served as a lighthouse for ships coming into Singapore to unload or refuel. The lighthouse beacon is now in a museum but climb the spiral staircase from the Fullerton's Lighthouse restaurant and you will find the spot where it used to sit.
The recently-converted rooftop, which only has room for a few tables, is romantic and intimate with soft music and lovely Marina Bay views that never seem to get old. Delicious bar bites, prepared by the Lighthouse restaurant's Italian chef, and a selection of unique cocktails enhance the experience.