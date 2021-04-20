Such Great Heights

The 360 degree views from the city’s highest rooftop bar, 1 Altitude, never fail to impress. From 63 floors up, the city below lights up spectacularly after the sun goes down (a little after 7pm). After 6pm there’s a cover charge, which gets you one standard mixed drink with entry. On weeknights come here for a sunset cocktail. On the weekends, stay for the late-night dance party.