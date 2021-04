Go Straight to the Top

For that elusive wow factor, head straight for Singapore 's highest rooftop bar, 1 Altitude, on the 63rd floor of 1 Raffles Place. The views from this expansive space are amazing in every direction. It’s a great spot for a sunset cocktail or, once the DJ gets going, a late-night dance party. Note that there is a smart casual dress code—no flip-flops–and a cover charge after 6pm. After 10pm there’s an age limit of 21 for women, 25 for men.Another sky-high option for late-night partying is New Asia Bar at the top of the Swisshotel.