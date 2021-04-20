Where are you going?
Bincho at Hua Bee

78 Moh Guan Terrace, #01-19, Singapore 162078
Website
| +65 6438 4567
Tue - Sun 12pm - 3pm, 6pm - 12am

Old-School Noodles, New-Wave Cocktails in Tiong Bahru

Café Hua Bee, which has served the same fishball mee pok (noodles) for 70 years, was recently saved from demolition by locals. The developer’s compromise? At night, the café shuts down to make way for Bincho, a modern yakitori-ya serving grilled meats.

Oen Hammonds
over 5 years ago

A little hard to find but so worth it.

Wonderful Wagu lunch
