Bincho at Hua Bee
78 Moh Guan Terrace, #01-19, Singapore 162078
| +65 6438 4567
Tue - Sun 12pm - 3pm, 6pm - 12am
Old-School Noodles, New-Wave Cocktails in Tiong BahruCafé Hua Bee, which has served the same fishball mee pok (noodles) for 70 years, was recently saved from demolition by locals. The developer’s compromise? At night, the café shuts down to make way for Bincho, a modern yakitori-ya serving grilled meats.
