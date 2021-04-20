Bincho at Hua Bee 78 Moh Guan Terrace, #01-19, Singapore 162078

Photo courtesy of Bincho More info Tue - Sun 12pm - 3pm, 6pm - 12am

Old-School Noodles, New-Wave Cocktails in Tiong Bahru Café Hua Bee, which has served the same fishball mee pok (noodles) for 70 years, was recently saved from demolition by locals. The developer’s compromise? At night, the café shuts down to make way for Bincho, a modern yakitori-ya serving grilled meats.



This appeared in the August/September 2014 issue.