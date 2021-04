Makansutra Gluttons Bay

Singapore Street Food for the Uninitiated

If you are eager to try the famed Singapore street food but don't know where to begin, come to Gluttons Bay by the Esplanade for a tutorial. Here you'll find lots of signs explaining the various options and friendly hawker stall uncles who will walk you through your choices and recommend their favorites. I always order the sambal stingray (skate with a spicy red coating), the chicken wings (impossibly juicy and delicious with a squeeze of lime) and black carrot cake (a white radish omelette). Get a fresh lime juice or a coconut to cut the heat and don't forget to bring your own tissues or napkins. Bon appétit!