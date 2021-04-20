Makansutra Gluttons Bay

Yummy with a view

I come here after performances at Esplanade or taking visitors from out of town for some street food cuisine. My staple favourites are from the Satay stall selling chicken, beef, lamb satay with lontong (rice cakes) served with peanut sauce, mee soto, mee rebus, and the Carrot cake selling white or dark "carrot cake" (these are radish cakes and savoury). I also like washing it all down with some fresh watermelon juice.