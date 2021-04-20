Makansutra Gluttons Bay
#01, 8 Raffles Ave, 15 Esplanade Singapore, Singapore 039802
+65 6438 4038
Sun 4pm - 1am
Mon - Thur 5pm - 2am
Fri, Sat 5pm - 3am
Singapore Street Food for the UninitiatedIf you are eager to try the famed Singapore street food but don't know where to begin, come to Gluttons Bay by the Esplanade for a tutorial. Here you'll find lots of signs explaining the various options and friendly hawker stall uncles who will walk you through your choices and recommend their favorites. I always order the sambal stingray (skate with a spicy red coating), the chicken wings (impossibly juicy and delicious with a squeeze of lime) and black carrot cake (a white radish omelette). Get a fresh lime juice or a coconut to cut the heat and don't forget to bring your own tissues or napkins. Bon appétit!
almost 7 years ago
Gluttony at the Bay
Makansutra Gluttons Bay is a foodie's dream. This open-air market of food stations, strategically located at the bay with the Marina Sands skyline in view, is buzzing with hungry takers wanting to explore. Here you'll find a full selection of local Malay cuisine, great people-watching, and the occasional street performance. The food stalls are open late, until 2:00am and 3:00am on weekends, so pace yourself and save room for dessert.
over 4 years ago
Yummy with a view
I come here after performances at Esplanade or taking visitors from out of town for some street food cuisine. My staple favourites are from the Satay stall selling chicken, beef, lamb satay with lontong (rice cakes) served with peanut sauce, mee soto, mee rebus, and the Carrot cake selling white or dark "carrot cake" (these are radish cakes and savoury). I also like washing it all down with some fresh watermelon juice.